Alberta authors Linda Phillips, Denyse Hayward and Janice MacDonald top Audreys Books fiction and non-fiction bestsellers list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 5, 2017, compiled on May 8, 2017 by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips*, Denyse V. Hayward*
- Only Leave a Trace: Mediations (Poetry) – Roger Epp * +
- Medicine Walk – Ricard Wagamese
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
- By Gaslight – Steven Price
- Encountering Riel – David D. Orr * +
- A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman
- Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow *+
- Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Confederation Drive – Janice MacDonald * +
- Native Wine Grapes of Italy – Ian D’Agata
- Vij: A Chef’s One-Way Ticket to Canada with Indian Spices in His Suitcase – Vikram Vij
- Duchess Bake Shop Cookbook – Giselle Courteau *
- Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria *
- Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawley *, Graham Hurley * Steve Sackett *
- Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller
- Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher *, Omar Mouallem *
- When You Find Out the World is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments – Kelly Oxford *
- Vimy: The Battle and the Legend – Tim Cook
* Alberta Authors
+ Alberta Publishers