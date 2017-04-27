The Secret Path by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire topped Edmonton best-sellers last week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 23, 2017, compiled on April 24, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

1. Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire

2. Homes – Winnie Canuel *

3. Little Wildheart (Poetry) – Micheline Maylor * †

4. Believing Is Not the Same (Poetry) – Lisa Martin-Demoor *†

5. Rising Abruptly: Stories – Gisele Villeneuve *†

6. Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

7. Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach *+

8. Listen If? (Poetry) – Douglas Barbour *†

9. Change Room – Karen Connelly

10. Fifteen Dogs – Andre Alexis

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

1. When All You Have is Hope – Frank O’Dea

2. Expecting Sunshine: A Journey of Grief – Alexis Marie Chute *

3. Unbroken Machine: Canada’s Democracy in Action – Dale Smith

4. Big Fit Girl – Louise Green

5. Celebrating Canada’s 150th Event Planner – Cathy Harvey *

6. Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Akerman

7. Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria *

8. Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Throught the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes

9. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese.

10. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia *

* Alberta Author

† Alberta Publisher