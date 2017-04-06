‘My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell’ by Arthur Bear Chief tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 2, 2017, compiled on April 4, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Believing is not the same as Being Saved (Poetry) – Lisa Martin*†

2. The It Girl and Me: a Novel of Clara Bow – Laini Giles*

3. Fifteen Dogs – Andrè Alexis

4. Ragged Company – Richard Wagamese

5. Something Unremembered – Della Dennis *†

6. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

7. The Break – Katherena Vermette

8. Milk & Honey – Rupi Kaur

9. Punk – Lex J. Grootelaar*

10. Big Little Lies – Liane Moriarty

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell – Arthur Bear Chief†

2. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate – Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

3. The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier

4. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah

5. When Breath Becomes Air – Paul Kalanithi

6. The Bosun Chair (Memoir/Poetry) – Jennifer Bowering Delisle*†

7. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, Tina Fiaz *

8. Extreme Measures: Finding a Better Path to the End of Life – Jessica Nutik Zitter

9. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly

10. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

*Alberta Author

†Alberta Publisher