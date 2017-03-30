Assdeep in Wonder – a book of poetry – tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 26, 2017, compiled on March 28, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Assdeep in Wonder (Poetry) – Christopher Gudgeon Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*† Break – Katherena Vermette American Gods – Neil Gaiman The Summer Before the War – Helen Simonson A Dog’s Purpose: A Novel for Humans – Bruce W. Cameron 4 3 2 1 – Paul Auster Medicine Walk – Richard Wagamese Something Unremembered – Della Dennis*†

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

The Event Planner – Celebrating Canada’s 150th – Cathy Harvey* Trees in Canada – John Laird Farrar The Burgess Shale: The Canadian Writing Landscape of the 1960s – Margaret Atwood† Earls: The Cookbook – Jim Sutherland Lion – Saroo Brierley The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese The Making of Donald Trump – David Cay Johnston Calling Our Families Home: Metis Peoples Experience with Child Welfare – Jeannine Carrière, Catherine Richardson

*Alberta Author

†Alberta Publisher