Alberta author and publisher top list of Edmonton’s bestselling books

An Alberta author and publisher top this week’s list of bestselling books. Ranking first in the fiction category is Nuala: A Fable, written by award winning Red Deer poet and author Kimmy Beach and published by University of Alberta Press. In the non-fiction category, Margaret Atwood’s The Burgess Shale: The Canadian Writing Landscape of the 1960s is also published by University of Alberta Press as part of the Canadian Literature Centre’s Kreisel Lecture Series.

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 19, 2017, compiled on March 22, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach * † The Lonely Hearts Hotel – Heather O’Neill Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis If I Were in a Cage I’d Reach Out for You – Adele Barclay The Break – Katherena Vermette Encountering Riel – David D. Orr * † Company Town – Madeline Ashby Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman Swimming Lessons – Claire Fuller

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

The Burgess Shale: The Canadian Writing Landscape of the 1960s – Margaret Atwood † Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love and Loss – Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama – Eric Braeden The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly The Happiness Equation – Neil Pasricha Lion – Saroo Brierley

* Alberta Author

† Alberta Publisher