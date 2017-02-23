How to vote in the Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore by-elections

By-elections will be held in the federal ridings of Calgary-Heritage and Calgary-Midnapore on April 3, 2017. Voting stations in those ridings will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on that day.

If you are unable to cast a ballot on the by-election day on Monday, April 3, 2017, you can vote in the advance polls on March 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at a voting station in those districts. If you are not sure where your voting station is located or what federal riding you live in, visit the Elections Canada website and use the postal code search tool to find out.

If you are already registered to vote in those ridings, you will receive a voter information card by mail which will tell you where your voting station is located. You should receive it by March 18. You can also use the Voter Information Service to find out where to vote.

Elections Canada accepts a wide range of identification in order to vote.

According to section 132 (1) of the Canada Elections Act, everyone who is eligible to vote in a federal election must be allowed three consecutive hours to cast their vote on election day. If your hours of work do not allow for three consecutive hours to vote, your employer must give you time off.

If are unsure who the candidates in your riding are, I am maintaining a by-election page with links to candidate websites and social media accounts.