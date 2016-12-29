Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
- The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan
- Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*
- The Sellout – Paul Beatty
- Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*
- Swing Time – Zadie Smith
- The Whistler – John Grisham
- The Witches of New York – Ami McKay
- The Nest – Cynthia D’Apriz Sweeney
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard*
- The Marriott Cell: The Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom – Mohamed Fhamy, Carol Shaben *, Amal Clooney
- Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz*
- 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day
- Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost*
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohileben, Tim Flattery
- Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Debrot*
- The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us – Jay Ingram*
- Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson
- Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston*
*Alberta Author
