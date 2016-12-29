Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan Wenjack – Joseph Boyden A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne* The Sellout – Paul Beatty Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow* Swing Time – Zadie Smith The Whistler – John Grisham The Witches of New York – Ami McKay The Nest – Cynthia D’Apriz Sweeney

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard* The Marriott Cell: The Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom – Mohamed Fhamy, Carol Shaben *, Amal Clooney Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown*, Tina Faiz* 99: Stories of the Game – Wayne Gretzky, Kirstie McLellan Day Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost* The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohileben, Tim Flattery Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Debrot* The Science of Why: Answers to Questions About the World Around Us – Jay Ingram* Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston*

*Alberta Author