Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes by Michael Hingston leads Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 22, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston*
2. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph
3. The Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna Lemay
4. Educated – Tara Westover
5. Dinosaurs of the Alberta Badlands – Dr. W Scott Persons IV *
6. Best Place to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Alan Smith, Nicola Koper
7. Metis Pioneers: Marie Rose Delorme Smith and Isabella Clark – Doris Jeanne MacKinnon*+
8. Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson
9. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan B. Peterson*
10. Heart Berries: A Memoir – Terese Marie Mailhot
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Ten Cents a Pound – Nhung Tran-Davies *
2. My Heart Full of Words – Stef Guilly *
3. YEG Man – Konn Lavery *
4. Injun – Jordan Abel
5. Silver Apple of the Moon – G.E.M. Munro
6. Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo- Marlon Bundo and Jill Twiss
7. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
8. Welcome to the Anthropocene – Alice Major *+
9. Alice Network – Kate Quinn
10. Lincoln in the Bardo – George Saunders
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher