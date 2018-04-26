Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes by Michael Hingston leads Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 22, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Let’s Go Exploring: Calvin and Hobbes – Michael Hingston*

2. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph

3. The Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna Lemay

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. Dinosaurs of the Alberta Badlands – Dr. W Scott Persons IV *

6. Best Place to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Alan Smith, Nicola Koper

7. Metis Pioneers: Marie Rose Delorme Smith and Isabella Clark – Doris Jeanne MacKinnon*+

8. Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson

9. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan B. Peterson*

10. Heart Berries: A Memoir – Terese Marie Mailhot

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Ten Cents a Pound – Nhung Tran-Davies *

2. My Heart Full of Words – Stef Guilly *

3. YEG Man – Konn Lavery *

4. Injun – Jordan Abel

5. Silver Apple of the Moon – G.E.M. Munro

6. Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo- Marlon Bundo and Jill Twiss

7. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur

8. Welcome to the Anthropocene – Alice Major *+

9. Alice Network – Kate Quinn

10. Lincoln in the Bardo – George Saunders

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher