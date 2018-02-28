Song of Batoche by Maia Caron tops Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 25, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BEST-SELLERS
1. Song of Batoche – Maia Caron
2. The Boat People – Sharon Bala
3. American War – Omar El Akkad
4. Forgiveness: A Gift from My Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto
5. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
6. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur
7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline
8. In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green *
9. This Wound is a World – Billy Ray Belcourt *
10. This is All A Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BEST-SELLERS
1. Real Medicine Alternative Hockey – Dr. Guy Robert Blais *
2. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan Peterson *
3. Fire & Fury – Michael Wolff
4. Joy on Demand – Chade-Meng Tan
5. Precious Cargo – Craig Davidson
6. Firestorm: How Wildfire Will Shape Our Future – Edward Struzik *
7. Welcome to Radio- Bob Layton *
8. Hillbilly Elegy – J.D. Vance
9. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance
10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher