Song of Batoche by Maia Caron tops Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 25, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BEST-SELLERS

1. Song of Batoche – Maia Caron

2. The Boat People – Sharon Bala

3. American War – Omar El Akkad

4. Forgiveness: A Gift from My Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto

5. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

6. The Sun and Her Flowers – Rupi Kaur

7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline

8. In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green *

9. This Wound is a World – Billy Ray Belcourt *

10. This is All A Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BEST-SELLERS

1. Real Medicine Alternative Hockey – Dr. Guy Robert Blais *

2. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan Peterson *

3. Fire & Fury – Michael Wolff

4. Joy on Demand – Chade-Meng Tan

5. Precious Cargo – Craig Davidson

6. Firestorm: How Wildfire Will Shape Our Future – Edward Struzik *

7. Welcome to Radio- Bob Layton *

8. Hillbilly Elegy – J.D. Vance

9. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck – Mark Manson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher