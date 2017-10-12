Oil’s Deep State by Kevin Taft continues to top Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended October 10, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *
- To Hell and Back: A Former Hells Angel’s Story of Recovery and Redemption – Joe Calendino
- What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Trudeau’s Tango: Alberta Meets Pierre Elliott Trudeau – Darryl Raymaker * +
- Powered by Love: A Grandmother’s’ Movement to Ends Aids in Africa – JoAnna Henry, Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald
- Lightfoot – Nicholas Jennings
- Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
- Farm to Chef: Cooking Through the Seasons – Lynn Crawford
- The Vietnam War: An Intimate History – Geoffrey Ward and Ken Burns
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *
- Slow War (Poetry) – Benjamin Hertwig
- Glass Houses – Louise Penny
- The Sun & Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
- Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill
- A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré
- The History of Bees – Maja Lunde
- Manhattan Beach – Jennifer Egan
- Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +
- A Tincture of Sunlight – Vivian Hansen * +
* Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher
