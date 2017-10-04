Oil’s Deep State by Kevin Taft tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended October 1, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *
- The Unravelling: How our caregiving safety net came unstrung and we were left grasping at threads, struggling to plait a new one – Clem & Olivier Martini * +
- Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
- \What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton
- The Dwindling: A Daughter’s Caregiving Journey on the Edge of Life – Janet Dunnett
- Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase
- Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari
- Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown
- In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- Miriam’s Secret (Childrens) – Debby Waldman *
- This is All A Lie – Thomas Trofimuk *
- The Alice Network – Kate Quinn
- Alias Grace – Margaret Atwood
- Glass Houses – Louise Penny
- Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * +
- The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood
- One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis
- This Was a Man – Jeffrey Archer
- Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +
*Alberta Author
+ Alberta Publisher