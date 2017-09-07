Lightfinder, young adult book by Edmonton author Aaron Paquette, tops this week’s Audreys Books bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 3, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Lightfinder (Young Adult) – Aaron Paquette*

2. Glass Houses – Louise Penny

3. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré

4. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

5. House of Spies – Daniel Silva

6. TwoBlackEyes and The Unfinished Script – Tyler Trafford*

7. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

8. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

9, The Good Daughter – Karin Slaughter

10. A Stranger in the House- Shari Lapena

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Rocks, Ridges, and Rivers: Geological Wonders of Banff, Yoho and Jasper National Parks – Dale Leckie*

2. Finally Out: Letting Go of Living Straight – Loren Olson*

3. Decade of Discovery – Shahla & Peter Nygaard*

4. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande

5. Unsocial Media: Virtual World Causing Real World Anxiety – Wade Sorochan*

6. Reality Fitness: An Incremental, Achievable, & Sustainable Weight Loss Method – Angela de Jong *

7. Arrival: The Story of CanLit – Nick Mount

8. To Hell and Back: A Former Hells Angel’s Story of Recovery and Redemption – Joe Calendino, Gary Little

9. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

10. Preserving on Paper: Seventeenth-Century Englishwomen’s Receipt Books – Kristine Kowalchuk*

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher