The Late Show, by Michael Connelly, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this Week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 6, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Late Show – Michael Connelly

2. Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

3. The Last Neanderthal – Claire Cameron

4. A Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

5. The Nix – Nathan Hill

6. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

7. Truly Madly Guilty – Liane Moriarty

8. The Scribe of Siena – Melodie Winawer

9. Faithful – Alice Hoffman

10. The Bosun Chair – Jennifer Bowering Delisle*

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Reality Fitness: An Incremental, Achievable, & Sustainable Weight Loss Method – Angela De Jong

2. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog with a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

5. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy Snyder

6. The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America – Thomas King

7. Gutenberg’s Fingerprint: Paper, Pixels and the Lasting Impression of Books – Merilyn Simonds

8. Keeping My Sisters’ Secrets: The Moving True Story of Three Sisters Born into Poverty and their Fight for Survival – Beezy Marsh

9. Our Place: Changing the Nature of Alberta – Kevin Van Tighem*

10. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

*Alberta Author