Paper Teeth by Alberta author Lauralyn Chow tops Audreys List of Bestselling Books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Aug. 13, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

1. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow * +

2. The Late Show – Michael Connelly

3. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

4, Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur

5. Raincheck – Marlo Lanz *

6. The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead

7. Camino Island – John Grisham

8. Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon

9. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

10. House of Names – Colm Tóibín

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

1. Confederation Drive – Janice MacDonald * +

2. Fifty Percent of Mountaineering Is Uphill – Susanna Pfisterer

3. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton *

4. Dunkirk: The History Behind the Major Motion Picture – Joshua Levine

5. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein

6. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Harari

7. Rocks, Ridges, and Rivers: Geological Wonders of Banff, Yoho and Jasper National Parks – Dale Leckie *

8. The Beauty of Discomfort: How What We Avoid is What We Need – Amanda Lang

9. Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy – Adam Grant and Sheryl Sandberg

10. You Might Be from Canada If… – Michael de Adder