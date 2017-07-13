Seven Stones to Stand or Fall by Diana Gabaldon tops this week’s Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 9, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall – Diana Gabaldon The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie: A Novel – Cecily Ross The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood The Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy The Girl with All the Gifts – Mike Carey The Nix – Nathan Hill The Break – Katherena Vermette The Only Child – Andrew Pyper Dragon Teeth – Michael Crichton Into the Water – Paula Hawkins

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers