Alphabet Stage, a children’s book by Linda Phillips and Denise Hayward, returns to top of Audreys Edmonton Bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended July 23, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Books Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Alphabet Stage (Children’s) – Linda M. Phillips & Denise V. Hayward

2. Swimming Lessons – Claire Fuller

3. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

4. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

5. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness – Arundhati Roy

6. Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

7. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

8. The Hate U Give – Angie Thomas

9. Camino Island – John Grisham

10. The Spawning Grounds – Gail Angerson-Dargatz

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. On the Road with the Coking Ladies: Let’s Get Grilling – Phyllis Hinz, Lamont

MacKay

2. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton*

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari

4. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese

5. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia*

6. Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance

7. Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase

8. No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We

Need – Naomi Klein

9. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson

10. You Might Be from Canada If… – Michael de Adder

* Alberta Author