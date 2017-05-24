Oil Change at Rath’s Garage by Shari Narine tops Audreys List of Bestselling Books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended May 21, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

1. Oil Change at Rath’s Garage – Shari Narine *

2. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow * +

3. Gatekeeper (Young Adult) – Natasha Deen *

4. Liberation Days (Drama) – David van Belle *

5. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood

6. Art Lessons – Katherine Koller *

7. The Break – Katherena Vermette

8. The Pemmican Eaters – Marilyn Dumont *

9. Into the Water – Paula Hawkins

10. The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson *

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

1. A Knock on the Door: The Essential History of Residential Schools – Phil Fontaine, Aimée Craft, The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada

2. Matters of Life and Death: Public Health Issues in Canada – André Picard

3. Life on the Ground Floor – James Maskalyk

4. Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: When Celebrity Culture and Science Clash – Timothy Caulfield *

5. The Canadaland Guide to Canada – Jesse Brown, Vicky Mochama, Nick Zarzycki

6. All the Sweet Things: Baked Goods and Stories from the Kitchen of Sweetsugarbean – Renée Kohlman

7. Voice in the Wild: A memoir – Laurie Sarkadi

8. Just Jen: Thriving through Multiple Sclerosis – Jen Powley

9. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton *

10. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Ft. McMurray – Jerron Hawley *, Graham Hurley *, Steve Sackett *

* Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher