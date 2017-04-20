Thin Air of the Knowable by Wendy Donawa tops Audreys Books list of best sellers

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 16, 2017, compiled on April 18, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Thin Air of the Knowable – Wendy Donawa Maunder – Claire Kelly * This Accident of Being Lost – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson Medicine Walk – Richard Wagamese The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane – Lisa See Believing is Not the Same as Being Saved (Poetry) – Lisa Martin * † Fifteen Dogs – André Alexis Fall of Man in Wilmslow – David Lagercrantz A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne * † The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

The Bosun Chair (Memoir/Poetry) – Jennifer Bowering Delisle * † On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century – Timothy Snyder Medicine Unbundled: A Journey through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, Tina Faiz * Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria * Indigenous Writes: A Guide to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit issues in Canada – Chelsea Vowel Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid and Sydney Sharpe Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly Elon Musk: Tesla, Spacex, And the Quest for a Fantastic Future – Ashlee Vance Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss – Anderson Cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt

* Alberta Author

† Alberta Publisher