Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ending Jan. 27, 2017, compiled on Jan. 31, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Commonwealth – Ann Patchett The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson * My Brilliant Friend – Elena Ferrante Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien What She Knew – Gilly Macmillan Neverwhere: Author’s Preferred Text – Neil Gaiman The Slow Waltz of Turtles – Katherine Pancol The High Mountains of Portugal – Yann Martel Nutshell – Ian McEwan

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything –

Neil Pasricha Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: When Celebrity Culture and

Science Clash – Timothy Caulfield * Paintings of Edmonton – Judy Popham * The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery A Family Outing – Ruby Remenda Swanson * Talking Music 2: More Blues Radio and Roots – Holger Petersen * Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lillies – Ross King * The Princess Diarist – Carrie Fisher

* ALBERTA AUTHORS