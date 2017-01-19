Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
2. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
3. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
4. Postcards from the Edge – Carrie Fisher
5. The Nest – Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
6. The Couturier of Milan: The Triad Years – Ian Hamilton
7. The Fate of the Tearling – Erika Johansen
8. The Association of Small Bombs – Karan Mahajan
9. The Little Red Chairs – Edna O’Brien
10. The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
1. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown *, Tina Faiz *
2. Wishful Drinking – Carrie Fisher
3. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah
4. Fur Trade in the West (Children’s) – Phyllis Arnold *
5. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard *
6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery
7. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot *
8. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Nation – Sydney Sharpe*, Don Braid *
9. A Family Outing – Ruby Remenda Swanson *
10. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds – Michael Lewis
*Alberta Author
