Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

1. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

2. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien

3. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

4. Postcards from the Edge – Carrie Fisher

5. The Nest – Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

6. The Couturier of Milan: The Triad Years – Ian Hamilton

7. The Fate of the Tearling – Erika Johansen

8. The Association of Small Bombs – Karan Mahajan

9. The Little Red Chairs – Edna O’Brien

10. The Underground Railroad – Colson Whitehead

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

1. Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown *, Tina Faiz *

2. Wishful Drinking – Carrie Fisher

3. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

4. Fur Trade in the West (Children’s) – Phyllis Arnold *

5. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company, ed. David Leonard *

6. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery

7. Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot *

8. Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Nation – Sydney Sharpe*, Don Braid *

9. A Family Outing – Ruby Remenda Swanson *

10. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds – Michael Lewis

*Alberta Author