Drawing the line on gerrymandering in Alberta

Chief Elections Officer says he won’t have time to implement the new maps ahead of the October 2027 election

Less than two weeks after the referendums that dominated Alberta politics for months, Chief Elections Officer Gordon McClure is warning that his office won’t have the time or resources to implement the new electoral maps before the October 18, 2027 provincial election. The new maps were submitted by an advisory panel to an MLA committee last week and will be tabled in the Legislature on Monday, November 2.