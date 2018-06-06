On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan tops Audreys list of bestselling books

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended June 3, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- On Chesil Beach – Ian McEwan
- Full Disclosure – Beverley McLachlin
- Midnight Line – Lee Child
- Warlight – Michael Ondaatje
- Glass Houses – Louise Penny
- The Couple Next Door – Shari Lapena
- A Tiding of Magpies – Steve Burrows
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick- Mayne *
- The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware
- The Mars Room – Rachel Kushner
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Perseverance: The Seven Skills you Need to Survive, Thrive, and accomplish more than you ever imagined – Tim Hague
- Best Places to Bird in the Prairies – John Acorn, Alan Smith and Nicola Koper *
- Summer of the Horse – Donna Kane
- A Flower Can Always Be Changing – Shawna LeMay *
- The Power of Kindness- Brian Goldman
- 125 Nature Hot Spots In Alberta – Leigh McAdam and Debbie Olsen *
- Educated – Tara Westover
- Gut – Giulia Enders
- Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr Al Rabeeah and Winnie Yeung * +
- Feast: Food of the Islamic World – Anissa Helou
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher