Sweetland by Michael Crummey tops Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 15, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BEST-SELLERS
1. Sweetland – Michael Crummey
2. Jesus on the Dashboard – Lisa Murphy-Lamb * +
3. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline
4. Edge of Wild – DK Stone * +
5. Encountering Riel – David Orr * +
6. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * +
7. Few and Far – Allison Kydd +
8. A Wrinkle in Time – Madeleine L’Engle
9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson
10. You Haven’t Changed A Bit – Astrid Blodgett * +
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BEST-SELLERS
1. The Dwindling: A Daughter’s Caregiving Journey to the Edge of Life – Janet Dunnett
2. Forgiveness: A Gift from my Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto
3. Heroes in my Head: A Memoir – Judy Rebick
4. Dinosaurs of the Alberta Badlands – Dr. W Scott Persons IV *
5. 12 Rules for Life: Jordan Peterson
6. The Caregiver’s Guide for Canadians – Rick Lauber *
7. Wisdom in Nonsense – Heather O’Neill
8. Streetfight – Janette Sadik-Khan
9. Precious Cargo – Craig Davidson
10. Sapiens – Yuval Harari
* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher