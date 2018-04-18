Sweetland by Michael Crummey tops Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 15, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BEST-SELLERS

1. Sweetland – Michael Crummey

2. Jesus on the Dashboard – Lisa Murphy-Lamb * +

3. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline

4. Edge of Wild – DK Stone * +

5. Encountering Riel – David Orr * +

6. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * +

7. Few and Far – Allison Kydd +

8. A Wrinkle in Time – Madeleine L’Engle

9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson

10. You Haven’t Changed A Bit – Astrid Blodgett * +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BEST-SELLERS

1. The Dwindling: A Daughter’s Caregiving Journey to the Edge of Life – Janet Dunnett

2. Forgiveness: A Gift from my Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto

3. Heroes in my Head: A Memoir – Judy Rebick

4. Dinosaurs of the Alberta Badlands – Dr. W Scott Persons IV *

5. 12 Rules for Life: Jordan Peterson

6. The Caregiver’s Guide for Canadians – Rick Lauber *

7. Wisdom in Nonsense – Heather O’Neill

8. Streetfight – Janette Sadik-Khan

9. Precious Cargo – Craig Davidson

10. Sapiens – Yuval Harari

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher