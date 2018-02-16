This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt tops Audreys Books Edmonton bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Feb. 11, 2018, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BEST-SELLERS
1. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt*
2. The Grave’s a Fine and Private Place – Alan Bradley
3. In a Wide Country – Robert Everett-Green*
4. American War – Omar El Akkad
5. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo
6. Song of Batoche – Maia Caron
7. The Woman in the Window – A.J. Finn
8. The Dark and Other Love Stories – Deborah Willis*
9. The Boat People – Sharon Bala
10. Forgiveness: A Gift from My Grandparents – Mark Sakamoto
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – Jordan Peterson*
2. Retirement Social Network – Dorian Joyal*
3. The Archipelago of Hope – Gleb Raygorodetsky*
4. Oil’s Deep State – Kevin Taft*
5. Indigenous Writes – Chelsea Vowel*
6. Trumpocracy – David Frum
7. Fire and Fury – Michael Wolff
8. Little Book of Hygge – Meik Wiking
9. Precious Cargo – Craig Davidson
10. Homo Deus – Yuval Noah Harari
*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher