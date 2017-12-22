Episode 3: Best of Alberta Politics 2017

In the latest episode of The Daveberta Podcast, Ryan and I discuss Kara Levis‘ entry into the Alberta Party leadership race, the results of the Calgary-Lougheed by-election, Conservative MPs being challenged for their nominations, and we reveal the winners of the Best of Alberta Politics 2017 Survey.

With more than 1,200 votes cast in two rounds of voting, we were proud to announce and discuss the results of the Best of Alberta Politics 2017 Survey on this episode:

Biggest Issue of 2017 : The economy and jobs

: The economy and jobs Best political play of 2017 : The formation of the United Conservative Party

: The formation of the United Conservative Party Best Opposition MLA of 2017 : Greg Clark, Alberta Party MLA for Calgary-Elbow

: Greg Clark, Alberta Party MLA for Calgary-Elbow Best Cabinet Minister of 2017 : David Eggen, Minister of Education

: David Eggen, Minister of Education Up and comer to watch in 2018 : David Shepherd, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Centre

: David Shepherd, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Centre Best Alberta MLA of 2017: Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta and NDP MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona

