A Most Spectacular Narrative by Gordon Self tops Audreys Edmonton Bestselling Books List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 3, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers
- A Most Spectacular Narrative – Gordon Self *
- Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed. * +
- Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean
- Dazzle Patterns – Alison Watt
- Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
- Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
- Sita: Her Untold Story (Poetry) – Alexander Kandathil *
- Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill (Giller Prize Winner)
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
- Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel – George Saunders (Man Booker Prize Winner)
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Beyond the Label: 10 Steps to Improve Your Mental Health with Naturopathic Medicine – Christina Bjorndal *
- A Guide to Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky *
- Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft *
- Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Harari
- Calling the Shots: Ups, Downs and Rebounds! My Life in the Great Game of Hockey – Kelly Hrudey * and Kirstie McLellan Day *
- Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 1 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
- 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland *, Ryan Smyth *
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 2 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
- Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton *