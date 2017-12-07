Edmonton Best Selling Audreys Books

A Most Spectacular Narrative by Gordon Self tops Audreys Edmonton Bestselling Books List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Dec. 3, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

  1. A Most Spectacular Narrative – Gordon Self *
  2. Short Story Advent Calendar 2017 – Michael Hingston Ed. * +
  3. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean
  4. Dazzle Patterns – Alison Watt
  5. Sun and Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur
  6. Milk and Honey – Rupi Kaur
  7. Sita: Her Untold Story (Poetry) – Alexander Kandathil *
  8. Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill  (Giller Prize Winner)
  9. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
  10. Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel – George Saunders (Man Booker Prize Winner)

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

  1. Beyond the Label: 10 Steps to Improve Your Mental Health with Naturopathic Medicine – Christina Bjorndal *
  2. A Guide to Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky *
  3. Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa  –  Kevin Taft *
  4. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow – Yuval Noah Harari
  5. Calling the Shots: Ups, Downs and Rebounds! My Life in the Great Game of Hockey – Kelly Hrudey * and Kirstie McLellan Day *
  6. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 1 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
  7. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland *, Ryan Smyth *
  8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
  9. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Volume 2 (Childrens) – Elena Favilli, Francesco Cavallo
  10. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton *
