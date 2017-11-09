The 2017 Short Story Advent Calendar Tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Oct. 29, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The 2017 Short Story Advent Calendar – Michael Hingston, Ed.*+

2. The Dark and Other Love Stories – Deborah Willis*

3. Uncommon Type: Some Stories – Tom Hanks

4. Christmas At the Vinyl Cafe – Stuart McLean

5. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

6. Few and Far – Allison Kydd*

7. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne*

8. Origin – Dan Brown

9. Transit – Rachel Cusk

10. The Remains of the Day – Kazuo Ishiguro

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Calling the Shots – Kelly Hrudey*, Kirstie McLellan Day*

2. Robert Bateman’s Canada – Robert Bateman

3. 100 Things Oilers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die – Joanne Ireland*

4. Oil’s Deep State: How the petroleum industry undermines democracy and stops action on global warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft*

5. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls – Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

6. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin

7. Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

8. Leonardo da Vinci – Walter Isaacson

9. One Day Closer: A Mother’s Quest to Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home – Lorinda Stewart

10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil DeGrasse Tyson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher