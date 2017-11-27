The Daveberta Podcast Episode 1: Calgary-Lougheed by-eleciton, Alberta Party leadership and more.

The Calgary-Lougheed by-election, the Alberta Party leadership race, a new ThinkHQ poll, Rachel Notley as Canada’s Pipeline Paladin, and changing electoral boundaries are just some of the topics covered in the latest episode of The Daveberta Podcast with Dave Cournoyer and Ryan Hastman (recorded on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017).
“Daveberta Pod Episode 1: …” and “We’d love to hear what you think of the pod … ”
Isn’t referring to a Podcast as simply a pod, akin to referring to a radio or TV show a ‘broad’?
Podcast
Broadcast
Thanks!
Whoops. Forgot to add, Just sayin’ to appeal to the kids out there. 😉
After decades of political activity, I was enlightened today to find out that, as a political pragmatist, I don’t believe in anything. What a sorry description of centrists by Ryan. I shouldn’t be surprised that someone closer to the fringe would be incapable of seeing shades of grey. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.