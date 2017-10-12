Oil’s Deep State by Kevin Taft continues to top Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended October 8, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft * To Hell and Back: A Former Hells Angel’s Story of Recovery and Redemption – Joe Calendino What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton Trudeau’s Tango: Alberta Meets Pierre Elliott Trudeau – Darryl Raymaker * + Powered by Love: A Grandmother’s’ Movement to Ends Aids in Africa – JoAnna Henry, Ilana Landsberg-Lewis, Alexis MacDonald Lightfoot – Nicholas Jennings Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand Farm to Chef: Cooking Through the Seasons – Lynn Crawford The Vietnam War: An Intimate History – Geoffrey Ward and Ken Burns Astrophysics for People in a Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

This is All a Lie – Thomas Trofimuk * Slow War (Poetry) – Benjamin Hertwig Glass Houses – Louise Penny The Sun & Her Flowers (Poetry) – Rupi Kaur Bellevue Square – Michael Redhill A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré The History of Bees – Maja Lunde Manhattan Beach – Jennifer Egan Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * + A Tincture of Sunlight – Vivian Hansen * +

* Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher