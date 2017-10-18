Here is a good example of why every vote matters, and can make a difference, on election day.

It might be the closest election result in the province. In Smoky Lake County’s Division 2, a tie between two candidates was almost a tie between three candidates.

According to the unofficial results posted on the County’s website, Linda Fenerty earned 79 votes, Hank Kwasnycia earned 79 votes and third place finisher Johnny Cherniwchan earned 78 votes. The County posted on their Facebook page that there would be an official recount of the vote at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

I expect that the County elections officer will have a tie-breaking mechanism to use if the vote is the same after the recount.