Oil’s Deep State by Kevin Taft tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended October 1, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Oil’s Deep State: How the Petroleum Industry Undermines Democracy and Slows Action on Global Warming – in Alberta, and in Ottawa – Kevin Taft * The Unravelling: How our caregiving safety net came unstrung and we were left grasping at threads, struggling to plait a new one – Clem & Olivier Martini * + Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand \What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton The Dwindling: A Daughter’s Caregiving Journey on the Edge of Life – Janet Dunnett Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With a Very Big Heart – Dion Leonard, Craig Borlase Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Miriam’s Secret (Childrens) – Debby Waldman * This is All A Lie – Thomas Trofimuk * The Alice Network – Kate Quinn Alias Grace – Margaret Atwood Glass Houses – Louise Penny Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning * + The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood One Brother Shy – Terry Fallis This Was a Man – Jeffrey Archer Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden * +

*Alberta Author

+ Alberta Publisher