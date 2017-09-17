Edmonton’s Election officially starts tomorrow.

There are only 28 days left until Edmontonians go to the polls to vote in this year’s municipal elections. Tomorrow is Nomination Day, which will see candidates line up from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at City Hall to officially register their intentions to stand in the election. I will be at City Hall tomorrow to watch the candidates show up and snap a few photos.

The list of candidates running for City Council and School Board will become official tomorrow, but until then, here are the latest additions to the unofficial list of declared candidates running in the election:

Justin Thomas is running for Mayor.

Jo-Anne Wright and Mike Russnak are running for Edmonton City Council in Ward 12.

Thomas Deak is running for the Edmonton Public School Board in Ward A.

While there will likely be candidates who submit their papers tomorrow who had not previously declared their plans to run in the election, as of tonight, it appears as though three candidates could be running unchallenged in this election.

City Councillor Andrew Knack in Ward 1.

Catholic School Trustee Debbie Engel in Ward 74

Catholic School Trustee Laura Thibert in Ward 77

I will update the list of candidates with links to websites and social media accounts when the official list is published by Edmonton’s Elections office.

Starting on September 25, the City of Edmonton Elections Office will be holding a series of all-candidate forums for the mayoral and city council elections. The forums will also be broadcast online.

If you are looking to get more informed about the issues in this year’s municipal election, Intervivos is hosting an “Inform Yo’self” event featuring speakers on topics like Residential Infill, Transit, Homeless and Housing, Diversity on Council, and Safe Injection Sites. The event is being held on Sept. 18, 2017 at Cartoga from 5:30pm until 8:00pm.