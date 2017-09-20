A Death of Cold by Alberta author Jim Sellers leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 17, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
- A Death of Cold (Young Adult) – Jim Sellers *
- Stick Pick (Childrens) – Steven Sandor *
- The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling *
- A Mariner’s Guide to Self Sabotage – Bill Gaston
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
- Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
- Glass Houses – Louise Penny
- A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré
- It – Stephen King
- The History of Bees – Maja Lunde
Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers
- Yardwork: The Biography of an Urban Place – Daniel Coleman
- Decade of Discovery – Shahla & Peter Nygaard *
- Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande
- Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
- Caretakers and Lifesavers: To Hell and Back – Dale M Bayliss *
- Dunkirk: The History Behind the Major Motion Picture – Joshua Levine
- No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
- More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – Edited by William Trudell and Lorene Shyba * +
- In Search of a Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan