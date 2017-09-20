A Death of Cold by Alberta author Jim Sellers leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 17, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

A Death of Cold (Young Adult) – Jim Sellers * Stick Pick (Childrens) – Steven Sandor * The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling * A Mariner’s Guide to Self Sabotage – Bill Gaston Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand Glass Houses – Louise Penny A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré It – Stephen King The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers