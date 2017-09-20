A Death of Cold by Alberta author Jim Sellers leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 17, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

  1. A Death of Cold (Young Adult) – Jim Sellers *
  2. Stick Pick (Childrens) – Steven Sandor *
  3. The Heavy Bear – Tim Bowling *
  4. A Mariner’s Guide to Self Sabotage – Bill Gaston
  5. Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
  6. Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand
  7. Glass Houses – Louise Penny
  8. A Legacy of Spies – John le Carré
  9. It – Stephen King
  10. The History of Bees – Maja Lunde

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

  1. Yardwork: The Biography of an Urban Place – Daniel Coleman
  2. Decade of Discovery – Shahla & Peter Nygaard *
  3. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande
  4. Astrophysics For People In A Hurry – Neil deGrasse Tyson
  5. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin
  6. Caretakers and Lifesavers: To Hell and Back – Dale M Bayliss *
  7. Dunkirk: The History Behind the Major Motion Picture – Joshua Levine
  8. No is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need – Naomi Klein
  9. More Tough Crimes: True Cases by Canadian Judges and Criminal Lawyers – Edited by William Trudell and Lorene Shyba * +
  10. In Search of a Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan
