55 days left until Edmonton’s municipal elections

With 55 days left until the October 16, 2017 municipal elections in Alberta, more candidates have put their names forward to run for public office. Here are some of the latest updates to the list of candidates running in Edmonton’s municipal election for City Council, the Edmonton Catholic School District and the Edmonton Public School Board.:

If you know any other candidates who have announced their intentions to stand for Mayor, Council, or School Board and are not on this list, please send me an email at david.cournoyer@gmail.com. I will add them. Thank you!

One thought on “55 days left until Edmonton’s municipal elections

  1. Gai Jacob

    I want to post a question to all mayoral candidates of 2017 about race relation and I really mean true leadership for all Edmontonians.
    What would the next mayor do differently to deter bigotry and racism within the City of Edmonton as a corporate?
    I witnessed gross, distasteful abuse of power and racist acts by the City of Edmonton employees and attempted to bring it to the leadership’s attention, but I was met with humiliation instead.
    I have a records of what I am talking about if anyone dispute my assertion.
    Thank you.

