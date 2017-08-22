55 days left until Edmonton’s municipal elections

With 55 days left until the October 16, 2017 municipal elections in Alberta, more candidates have put their names forward to run for public office. Here are some of the latest updates to the list of candidates running in Edmonton’s municipal election for City Council and the Edmonton Public School Board:
- Mayor Don Iveson now faces at least nine challengers in this year’s Mayoral election. Taz Bouchier, Carla Frost, Rick Krull, Charles Laing, Bob Ligertwood, Fahad Mughal, Gordon Nikolic, Atul Ranade, and Steve Shewchuk have announced their plans to stand as mayoral candidates.
- Karen Principe is running for Edmonton City Council in Ward 3. Her online biography lists her as a Dental Hygienist and community volunteer.
- Keith Siva joins at least a dozen other candidates in the race to succeed Ed Gibbons in Ward 4. Siva is founder of One Stop HR Solutions.
Rob Aromin is running for City Council in Ward 11. He earned 228 votes as a candidate in this Ward in the 2013 election.
- Terry Harris is seeking election to the Edmonton Catholic School District in Ward 71.
- Tamie Perryment is running for the Edmonton Public School Board in Ward D. She is a volunteer with the Parkdale-Cromdale Community League and the Spruce Avenue School Parent Advisory Council.
- Tyler Duce is running for Edmonton Public School Board in Ward G. Duce was criticized by local LGBTQ groups this week for homophobic comments he has made on social media. Rather than admit that his comments were juvenile and wrong, he instead claimed they were sarcastic.
If you know any other candidates who have announced their intentions to stand for Mayor, Council, or School Board and are not on this list, please send me an email at david.cournoyer@gmail.com. I will add them. Thank you!