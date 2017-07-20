NDP tops political fundraising in Alberta for second quarter in a row

Elections Alberta released the financial disclosures showing the results of political party fundraising in the second quarter of 2017.

Combined party and constituency fundraising results show the governing New Democratic Party in the lead in for the second consecutive quarter of 2017, having fundraised $553,733 between April 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017, a jump from $373,060 raised by the NDP in the first quarter of 2017.

The Wildrose Party raised $511,704, up from $345,125 in the first quarter, and the Progressive Conservatives raised $86,818, a steep drop from the $226,572 raised in the first four months of 2017. The the Alberta Party raised only $38,124.51 and the Liberal Party raised $33,845.93 in the same period.

The NDP have raised a combined total of $926,793 in the first two quarter of 2017, while the Wildrose raised $852,689 and the PCs raised $313,791.

This is the second fundraising quarter to fall under new political finance laws introduced by Democratic Renewal Minister Christina Gray in 2016, which lowered the maximum annual donation limits from $15,000 to $4,000. This followed reforms introduced by the NDP in 2015 that banned corporate and union donations to political parties and candidates.

Here is a quick look at the top donors for each of the five main political parties in Alberta in the second quarter of 2017:

Alberta NDP

Kathleen Feehan – $4,000

Allan Kettles – $4,000

Don Smith – $4,000

Tom Boyce – $2,718

Ericka Simonelli – $2,650

Anne McGrath – $2,407

Wildrose Party

Cheryl Wilei – $4,500

Paul Doucette – $4,000

Arlene Goodchild – $4,000

Sterling Goodchild – $4,000

Tasker Goodchild – $4,000

George Janzen – $4,000

Len McCullah – $4,000

Jennifer Swertz – $4,000

PC Party

John Peter – $4,000

Stanley Milner – $4,000

Heather Shaw – $4,000

Deborah Wall – $4,000

Jeff Boyce – $1,500

Wayne Foo – $1,500

Alberta Party

Rhondda Siebens – $4,000

Sharon Gutrath-Siebens – $3,000

Troy Wason – $1,700

Dale Huntingford – $1,500

Patricia Cochrane – $1,050

Liberal Party

Dan McLennan – $2,100

Grant Dunlop – $1,800

Bill Sevcik – $1,000

Raj Sherman – $1,000

Clifford Faden – $650

David Swann – $600

Nick Taylor – $600