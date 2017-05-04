Into the Fire by Jerron Hawley, Graham Hurley, and Steve Sackett tops Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 30, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Associations of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden

2. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *

3. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*+

4. Mitzi Bytes – Kerry Clare

5. Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman

6. Men Walking on Water – Emily Schultz

7. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware

8. It Girl & Me: A Novel of Clara Bow – Liani Giles*

9. Something Remembered – Della Dennis*

10. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*

2. Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria*

3. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia*

4. No Guff Vegetable Gardening – Donna Balzer*

5. Happiness Equation – Neil Pasricha

6. Beauty of Discomfort: How What We Avoid is What We Need – Amanda Lang

7. Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher*, Omar Mouallem*

8. Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well – Meik Wiking

9. Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Akerman

10. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese

*Alberta Author

+Alberta Publisher