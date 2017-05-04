Into the Fire by Jerron Hawley, Graham Hurley, and Steve Sackett tops Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 30, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Associations of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
2. A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
3. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*+
4. Mitzi Bytes – Kerry Clare
5. Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman
6. Men Walking on Water – Emily Schultz
7. The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware
8. It Girl & Me: A Novel of Clara Bow – Liani Giles*
9. Something Remembered – Della Dennis*
10. Paper Teeth – Lauralyn Chow*+
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
1. Into the Fire: The Fight to Save Fort McMurray – Jerron Hawlwy*, Graham Hurley*, Steve Sackett*
2. Connor McDavid: Hockey’s Next Great One – Rob Soria*
3. Passage Across the Mersey – Robert Bhatia*
4. No Guff Vegetable Gardening – Donna Balzer*
5. Happiness Equation – Neil Pasricha
6. Beauty of Discomfort: How What We Avoid is What We Need – Amanda Lang
7. Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray – Damian Asher*, Omar Mouallem*
8. Little Book of Hygge: The Danish Way to Live Well – Meik Wiking
9. Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story – Diane Akerman
10. Embers: One Ojibway’s Meditations – Richard Wagamese
*Alberta Author
+Alberta Publisher
You should mark Della Dennis as having an Alberta publisher–Stonehouse, of Edmonton.