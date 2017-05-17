Edmonton Election Update: School Board Trustees Now Included.

We are now five months away from the October 2017 municipal elections in Edmonton. Here are some of the latest updates to the list of candidates running in Edmonton’s municipal election, now including candidates running for trustee positions on the Edmonton Public School Board and Edmonton Catholic School District.

Edmonton Public School Board

Edmonton Catholic School District

Outspoken trustee Patricia Grell is running for re-election in Ward 71.

The current chairperson of the Edmonton Catholic School District, Laura Thibert, is running for re-election in Ward 77.

Trustee Debbie Engel is running for re-election in Ward 74. Engel was first elected to the Catholic board in 1998.

Trustee Larry Kowalczyk is not seeking re-election in Ward 72.

Edmonton City Council

Liz John West is the latest candidate to enter the race in City Council’s Ward 7. Also recently announced in Ward 7 is Andrzej Gudanowski.

Michael Oshry has dropped out of the city council race in Ward 5. Oshry was first elected in 2013 and briefly considered a run for the Progressive Conservative Party leadership in 2016.

