This Accident of Being Lost and two others by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on Audreys bestseller list of last week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended April 9, 2017, compiled on April 11, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Accident of Being Lost – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

2. Encountering Riel – David D. Orr*†

3. Punk – Lex J Grootelaar*†

4. Islands of Decolonial Love – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

5. Something Unremembered – Della Dennis*†

6. Believing is Not the Same As Being Saved (Poetry) – Lisa Martin*†

7. Homes – Winnie Canuel*†

8. Orphan’s Tale – Pam Jenoff

9. Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman

10. Milk & Honey – Rupi Kaur

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Half-Breed – Maria Campbell

2. Dancing on Our Turtle’s Back: Stories of Nishnaabeg Re-Creation, Resurgence, and a New Emergence – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson

3. This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly

4. My Decade at Old Sun, My Lifetime of Hell – Arthur Bear Chief†

5. Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Ted Binnema & Gerhard J. Ens (editors)*†

6. My Love Affair with Bruges – Margaret Olsen*†

7. The Prosperity Factor: How to Achieve Unlimited Wealth in Every Area of Your Life – Joe Vitale*

8. Tar Wars: Oil, Environment and Alberta’s Image – Geo Takach*†

9. When Breath Becomes Air – Paul Kalanithi

10. Language at the Speed of Sight: How We Read, Why So Many Can’t, and What Can Be Done About It – Mark Seidenberg

*Alberta Author

†Alberta Publisher