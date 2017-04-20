First quarter political party fundraising puts NDP in the lead

Elections Alberta released the financial disclosures showing the results of political party fundraising in the first quarter of 2017.

Combined party and constituency fundraising results show the governing New Democratic Party in the lead in early 2017, having fundraised $373,060.23 between January 1 and March 31, 2017. The Wildrose Party raised $345,125.06 and the Progressive Conservatives raised $226,572.21 in the same period. The Liberal Party raised $47,959.83 and the Alberta Party raised only $14,070.49.

These totals are considerably less than what was raised by the governing and official opposition parties in the fourth quarter of 2016, when the NDP raised $1,985,272.00 and the Wildrose raised $2,063,737.63. Similar to previous years, political fundraising in the first quarter of the year is typically lower than the previous year’s final quarter.

Both the NDP and Wildrose Party fundraised less in this quarter than in the first quarter of 2016, when the NDP raised $398,843.71 and Wildrose raised $448,912.71. The PCs raised more than twice in this quarter than the $105,436.47 the party raised in the first quarter of 2016.

This is the first fundraising quarter to fall under new political finance laws introduced by Democratic Renewal Minister Christina Gray in 2016, which lowered the maximum annual donation limits from $15,000 to $4,000. This followed reforms introduced by the NDP in 2015 that banned corporate and union donations to political parties and candidates.

Here is a quick look at the top donors for each of the five main political parties in Alberta in the first quarter of 2017:

Alberta NDP

Jamie Kleinsteuber – $2,612.50

Amanda Nielsen – $2,287.50

David Mayhood – $2,015

Thomas Dang – $1,976

Brian Malkinson – $1,702.50

Roari Richardson – $1,570

Wildrose

Harvey Aarbo – $4,000

Gordon Elliott – $4,000

Gudrun Schulze Ebbinghoff – $4,000

Robert Such – $4,000

Larry Thompson – $4,000

Progressive Conservative

Maria Binnion – $4,000

John Neudorf – $4,000

Constance Nolin – $4,000

Dennis Nolin – $4,000

Prem Singhmar – $4,000

Liberal Party

Ebrahim Karbani – $4,000

Zulqurnain Abbas – $3,500

Tariq Hussain – $3,300

Israr Ullah – $3,300

Fazal Rehman – $3,000

Saifuddin Syed – $3,000

Alberta Party

James Tererenko – $820.94

Patrick Baillie – $500

Aaron Blair – $500

Greg Clark – $500

Brad Grundy – $500

Brian Mahoney – $500