Former Tory MLAs jumping into municipal politics

As the October 16, 2017 municipal elections approach, we are starting to see a number of candidates from the 2015 provincial and federal elections putting their names forward to run for municipal office. At least three former Progressive Conservative MLAs who were defeated in the 2015 election have put their names forward to run:

A few other recent provincial and federal candidates are running as well:

  • Jim Black is running for city council in Medicine Hat. He was an Alberta Party candidate in the 2015 provincial election.
  • Rod Frank is running for mayor of Strathcona County. He earned 20 percent of the vote as the 2015 federal Liberal candidate in the Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan riding.
  1. David

    I wonder if this is a sign how some former MLA’s feel about the state of the PC party and unite the right.

    It used to be local politicians clamoring to get the PC nomination and leaving municipal politics to go to provincial. After the provincial Liberals did poorly a few elections ago, I recall some former Liberal MLA’s also decided to run municipally. I suppose this is another sign of how times have changed for the once great PC’s.

