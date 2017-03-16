David Orr’s ‘Encountering Riel’ on Edmonton’s best-selling book list for third straight week

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended March 12, 2017, compiled on March 14, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Alberta author David Orr’s new book Encountering Riel is on the bestseller list for the third straight week. The book is published by Edmonton-based Stonehouse Publishing.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

Man Called Ove – Fredrik Backman Encountering Riel – David D. Orr * † Fifteen Dogs – Andre Alexis Nostalgia – M.G. Vassanji The Lonely Hearts Hotel – Heather O’Neill The Break – Katerena Vermette The German Girl – Armando Correa The Naturalist – Alissa York Company Town – Madeline Ashby A Dog’s Purpose – Bruce W. Cameron

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Open Hear, Open Mind – Clara Hughes Medicine Unbundled: A Journey Through the Minefields of Indigenous Health Care – Gary Geddes Fur Trade in the West (Children’s Nonfiction) – Phyllis Arnold * This I Know: Marketing Lessons from Under the Influence – Terry O’Reilly Feast: Recipes and Stories from a Canadian Road Trip – Lindsay Anderson, Dana VanVeller Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz * Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet – Sheila Watt-Cloutier Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood – Trevor Noah Norse Mythology – Neil Gaiman

* ALBERTA AUTHOR

† ALBERTA PUBLISHER