Alberta taxpayers are subsidizing Calgary’s elite and exclusive private schools

Alberta taxpayers should not be on the hook to fund posh private schools for Calgary’s elites.
According to data released by Progress Alberta, 15 private schools which charge more than $10,000 in annual tuition fees received more than $30 million in taxpayer subsidies in 2015-2016.
One of those private schools, Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, charges $21,660 in annual tuition fees per student, the highest of any private school in Alberta. The school has received $20.5 million in government funding since 2010 and in 2016 it raised $25 million through fundraising. At the end of 2016 the school’s two charitable foundations had $4.7 million remaining, according to Progress Alberta.
Public funding for private schools has become a hot political topic in recent weeks, with some groups calling for the Alberta government to stop public funding of private schools. I remain undecided about whether funds should be available for some private education, but I was shocked to learn that some of Alberta’s most elite and exclusive private schools are receiving public subsidies.
Conservatives politicians have stepped up to defend private schools. Wildrose education critic Leela Aheer and Progressive Conservative MLA Dave Rodney argued that private schools provide Albertans with choice in education. Aheer said in a written statement that the private system saves Albertans money because they receive 70 per cent of the per-student funding of public schools.
Both those arguments are flimsy to begin with and completely fall apart when we start focusing on private schools that charge significantly high tuition fees while also being able to fundraise large amounts of money. Most Albertans can’t afford the “choice” of enrolling their children in exclusive schools, and private schools which can generate large amounts of funding on their own can probably survive without government subsidies.
Funding exclusive private schools with admission fees that are out of reach of most Albertans only perpetuates a system of education based on economic class. Equality of opportunity should be the driving force behind public funding for education, whether it be public or private.
The speed at which Education Minister David Eggen swiftly denied any allegations that the NDP government would be defunding private schools was surprising considering the criticism his party levelled toward the old PC government on the same issue. The NDP should do what should have been done a long time ago – let Alberta taxpayers off the hook for funding these expensive, exclusive and elite private schools.
STAGGERING to think that Albertans gave a private school (Webber Academy in Calgary) $21.9 million in subsidies between 2012-2016 & they surplussed $24,286,653. It is not just the public funding of private interests without public representation on the governance of these schools, but also the public funding of multi-million dollar surplus.
Source Canada Revenue Agency
http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/ebci/haip/srch/t3010form22quickview-eng.action?r=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cra-arc.gc.ca%3A80%2Febci%2Fhaip%2Fsrch%2Fbasicsearchresult-eng.action%3Fk%3DWebber%2Bacademy%26amp%3Bs%3Dregistered%26amp%3Bp%3D1%26amp%3Bb%3Dtrue&fpe=2016-08-31&b=891804767RR0001&n=WEBBERACADEMYFOUNDATION
If we have a system where funding follows the child, and these schools have a cirriculum that meets Alberta Education standards, what’s the problem? If parents can afford it then why not? That’s sort of what school of choice is about. All the taxpayer should care about is that the education a student is receiving meets provincial standards.
Not all Private schools are created equal. Not all Public schools are created equal. Public schools in wealthier neighbourhoods have inequitable access to extra funding through parent councils where other schools in high ESL or lower demographic don’t even have capacity for a parent council, let alone fundraising. Many Private schools rely on public funding for their existence and do great outside of the box work with students who find it difficult to learn in Public Schools for a variety of reasons. Taking funding away simply creates a one size fits all solution that not only does not fit all, but costs taxpayers more.
It is not “subsidizing” private schools any more than it is “subsidizing” public schools or separate schools. In fact, on an apples-to-apples comparison, the public schools are “subsidized” to an even greater extent.
If the alternate schools all closed and the students went to the public school, the net effect would be to cost the public purse even more money than currently.
It is all about control and ideology.
Public schools are owned by the public and administered by publicly elected and accountable school board trustees. Private schools are private clubs with little accountability. Big difference.
@Calgary Watcher
What you have said is factually true.
What you have said also confirms what I said – the issue is control, not education of students.
Government also funds universities which then also charge huge tuition fees. I don’t see what the big deal is. Like the poster above said, if funding follows the student, this just allows for more options and puts less strain on the fully public schools. It’s just a shame that our health care system can’t work the same way.
Simple solution: Base private school funding on sliding scale of tuition. If tuition is $1,000 or less, they can have 70% of public per pupil grant. If they are charging $20,000 – then give them 10 or 20 % of it, That way elite schools aren’t seen as being paid for by taxpayers, but small, niche schools that offer choice – for a price within the range of public school fees by the way – should keep funding.