40 candidates now running in Edmonton’s Municipal Elections

There are 246 days until Edmontonians go to the polls to vote for their Mayoral, Councillor and School Board candidates. While it may feel like a long time away, candidates for the October 16, 2017 have started coming forward to campaign and prepare their bids for public office.

As I have done in past elections, I have created a list of candidates who I know are running for Edmonton City Council. This is an unofficial list of candidates who have declared their intentions to stand for office, as candidates become official after Nomination Day on Monday, September 18, 2017. The list does not include all 40 candidates who have filed their intent to run, as not all of the candidates on that list have declared what position they are intending to seek.

If you know any candidates who have announced their intentions to stand for Mayor, Council, or School Board, please send me an email at david.cournoyer@gmail.com. I will add them to the list.