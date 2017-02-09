Clara Hughes’ “Open Heart, Open Mind” tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Best-Selling Books List

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ending Feb. 3, 2017, compiled on Feb. 7, 2017, by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers

The German Girl – Armando Correa The Break – Katherena Vermette The Woman in Cabin 10 – Ruth Ware Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien The Lonely Hearts Hotel – Heather O’Neill Art Lessons – Katherine Koller * Nostalgia – M.G. Vassanji Victoria: A Novel of a Young Queen – Daisy Goodwin Barkskins – Annie Proulx Lion – Saroo Brierley

Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestsellers

Open Heart, Open Mind – Clara Hughes Talking Music 2: More Blues Radio and Roots – Holger Petersen * Dysfunction: Canada After Keystone XL – Dennis McConaghy Change the Story, Change the Future – David Korten Waiting for First Light: My Ongoing Battle With PTSD – Romeo Dallaire A Dog’s Purpose – Bruce W. Cameron Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot * Hidden Figures: the American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race – Margot Lee Shetterly Birds Art Life – Kyo Maclear Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens*

* denotes Alberta Author