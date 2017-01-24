Some recent updates related to two federal by-elections soon expected to be called in Calgary:
- Haley Brown was acclaimed as the Liberal Party candidate in Calgary-Midnapore.
- Khalis Ahmed was acclaimed as the New Democratic Party candidate in Calgary-Heritage.
- Stephanie Kusie was nominated as the Conservative Party candidate in Calgary-Midnapore, defeating Jack Redekop and Myles McDougall. Her nomination caused a stir after the anti-abortion group Campaign Life Coalition, claimed to have played a significant role in her victory.
- Taryn Knorren defeated Brennan Wauters to become the Green Party candidate in Calgary Heritage.
- Ryan Zedic was acclaimed as the Green Party candidate in Calgary-Midnapore.
Federal by-elections must be called in Calgary-Heritage by February 25, 2017 and in Calgary-Midnapore no later than March 22, 2017.
January 24, 2017 at 4:25 pm
we are excited the by election . since these are the two most important constituency in Canada , we would like to see the debates in French and English and specially in heritage constituency . thanks
January 24, 2017 at 11:11 pm
Hearing that Arlene Dickinson has taken out papers to run for the Liberal nomination in Heritage. She oughta clean Lee Richardson’s clock…