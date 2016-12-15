Elimination of local arts news coverage in Edmonton means the Audreys Books weekly bestseller list has found itself without a home.
As a result, my colleague David Climenhaga at AlbertaPolitics.ca and I were delighted to offer Audreys Books and the Book Publishers Association of Alberta a home on our blogs for the weekly Edmonton Bestseller List, so that this important information will continue to be provided to Edmonton readers.
Here is the first instalment, compiled on December 14, showing the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton the previous week.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Almost a Full Moon (Children’s) – Hawksley Workman, Jensine Eckwall
- Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
- The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Kate Fillion, Eric Fan, Terry Fan
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
- A Still and Bitter Grave – Ann Marston *
- The Tattooed Queen: #3 of The Tattooed Witch Trilogy – Susan MacGregor *
- The Break – Katherena Vermette
- Art Lessons – Katherine Koller *
- The Spawning Grounds – Gail Anderson-Dargatz
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs –
Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz *
- Colouring It Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost *
- Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid, * Sydney Sharpe *
- Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire
- The Valiant Nellie McClung: Selected Writings by Canada’s Most Famous Suffragist – Barbara Smith *
- The McDavid Effect: Connor McDavid and the New Hope for Hockey – Marty Klinkenberg *
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben
- Behind the Kitchen Stove – Ella Drobot *
- Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-
Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston *
- Testimony: A Memoir – Robbie Robertson
* Alberta Author
December 15, 2016 at 10:54 am
Who cares about local arts coverage. If there is a market for it, someone will pick it up. Otherwise let it go.
December 15, 2016 at 11:41 am
Hi Conrad, Thanks for the comment.
I care about local arts coverage and there is a local market for it, which is why David Climenhaga and I are publishing this list.
– Dave
December 20, 2016 at 7:26 pm
It seems like something that takes him maybe ten minutes to do….Audrey’s already compiled the list so…why not?
December 15, 2016 at 4:41 pm
Thanks for doing this Dave. Great job.
December 20, 2016 at 12:21 pm
Thanks for doing this Dave. You also just helped me with my Christmas list!