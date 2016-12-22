Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne * The Whistler – John Grisham Son of France: A Christopher Kruse Novel – Todd Babiak * Wenjack – Joseph Boyden Commonwealth – Ann Patchett The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson * The Break – Katherena Vermette A Taste of Murder – Jack Wear *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – Ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens * Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston * Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid,* Sydney Sharpe* Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz * Sun Dogs and Yellowcake: Gunnar Mines – A Canadian Story – Patricia Sandberg The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot * Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost * This is That: Travel Guide to Canada – Chris Kelly, Pat Kelly, Peter Oldring *

* Alberta Author