Here is this week’s list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.
EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Do Not Say We Have Nothing – Madeleine Thien
- A Wake for the Dreamland – Laurel Deedrick-Mayne *
- The Whistler – John Grisham
- Son of France: A Christopher Kruse Novel – Todd Babiak *
- Wenjack – Joseph Boyden
- Commonwealth – Ann Patchett
- The Darkest Dark (Children’s) – Chris Hadfield, Eric Fan, Terry Fan
- The Traitors of Camp 133 – Wayne Arthurson *
- The Break – Katherena Vermette
- A Taste of Murder – Jack Wear *
EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS
- Edmonton House Journals 1821-1826 – Hudson Bay Company – Ed. Ted Binnema and Gerhard J. Ens *
- Flapper Pie and a Blue Prairie Sky: A Modern Baker’s Guide to Old-Fashioned Desserts – Karlynn Johnston *
- Notley Nation: How Alberta’s Political Upheaval Swept the Country – Don Braid,* Sydney Sharpe*
- Secret Path – Gord Downie, Jeff Lemire
- Edmonton Cooks: Signature Recipes from the City’s Best Chefs – Leanne Brown, * Tina Faiz *
- Sun Dogs and Yellowcake: Gunnar Mines – A Canadian Story – Patricia Sandberg
- The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World – Peter Wohlleben, Tim Flannery
- Even Cows Cry – Ella Drobot *
- Colouring it Forward: Discover Blackfoot Nation Art and Wisdom – Diana Frost *
- This is That: Travel Guide to Canada – Chris Kelly, Pat Kelly, Peter Oldring *
* Alberta Author
