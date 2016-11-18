It’s Official – Don Iveson is planning to run for re-election as Mayor of Edmonton

Mayor Don Iveson and 25 other Edmontonians have officially submitted forms expressing their intent to run in Edmonton’s next municipal elections, which are scheduled to take place on Monday, October 16, 2017.
Mr. Iveson’s papers were signed on October 16, 2016 and are now filed in the Office of the City Clerk. After serving two-terms on City Council starting in 2007, Mr. Iveson was elected Mayor by an overwhelming 62 percent of voters in 2013. Along with his mayoral duties, he is currently the chair of Canada’s Big City Mayors’ Caucus, which includes the mayors of Canada’s largest cities.
Other council incumbents who have filed their intent to run for re-election are Mohinder Banga, Tony Caterina, Bev Esslinger, Ben Henderson, Andrew Knack, Dave Loken, Scott McKeen, Mike Nickel, and Michael Walters. Six-term councillor Bryan Anderson announced in October that he would not seek re-election in his southwest Edmonton ward.
Candidates do not have to declare what positions they plan to run for until the official nomination day, on Monday September 18, 2017.
Some recent additions to the list of interested candidates, who have filed their papers since my previous updates, include:
Beatrice Ghettuba – A Chartered Professional Accountant and Board Chair of Edmonton’s Africa Centre. She ran as a federal Liberal candidate in the St. Albert-Edmonton riding in the 2015 election. In that race she finished second with 22.6 percent of the vote, ahead of incumbent Independent MP Brent Rathgeber.
Rocco Caterina – The son and executive assistant of Ward 7 Councillor Tony Caterina. He says he does not plan to run against (or to potentially succeed) his father but instead that he plans to run in the neighbouring Ward 4 currently represented by Councillor Ed Gibbons.
Here is the list of the remaining candidates, most who have been mentioned in previous updates:
- Kris Andreychuk (Ward 7)
- Rob Bernshaw
- Brandy Burdeniuk
- Justin Draper (Ward 4)
- Sam Hachem
- Miranda Jimmy (Ward 5)
- Charles Laing
- Fahad Mughal
- Troy Pavlek (Ward 11)
- Sarmad Rasheed
- Shelley Tupper
- Heather Workman (Ward 8)
- Matthew Tyler Wray
- Mimi Williams
What a basket of deplorables the current council is! From Colonel McKeen, One-term Iveson, Generous Henderson and Yawn Anderson, the entire lot has screwed up every issue it’s touched.
Please, I implore anyone considering running, you will probably win!
basket of deplorables, Alan? You must be of the conservative/Wildrose persuasion. This current lot is a much better than the previous lot. They might not have gotten everything right, but they are fixing our streets, stopped the perpetual annexation of land to enlarge Edmonton, and are not handing taxpayer money to the likes of Katz. AND, when I raised a couple of issues, my Councillor actually investigated my concerns and responded. That never happened before.
I really hope the behaviour we saw in the recent U.S. Election isn’t a sign of what’s to come in every election coming up.
I think Iveson has done a pretty good job and will be a shoo-in. If Alan thinks the council is so bad, maybe he should run himself??
Insulting complainers rarely run for office. That would necessitate they cease running their mouths!